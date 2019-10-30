|
Cora E. Chambers Clinkenbeard, 98, of Florence, KY, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Born on January 13, 1921 in Louisville, KY, she was the daughter of the late Emmett and Ida Chambers. Cora was a lifelong member of Walton Christian Church in Walton, KY. She enjoyed walks with her dog Juno and watching Jeopardy and The Wheel of Fortune. In addition to her parents, Cora was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 36 years: Dudley Clinkenbeard; brother: Chalmer Chambers and sister: Eula Carter. Cora is survived by her sons: Ruben (Julia) Clinkenbeard and Joe Clinkenbeard; Daughter: Jeanne Clinkebeard; grandchildren: Josh Stegner, Cassidy Clinkenbeard, Jordan Stegner and Joel (Briana) Stegner and great-grandchildren: Eden, Nova, Dalton and Dante. Continuing to give to others even after death, Cora has decided to donate her body to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. Memorial Services will be held at a later date at the family's convenience. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019