Cora Grey Markowiak
Cincinnati - Cora Grey Markowiak, infant daughter of Stephen and Megan Markowiak (Emerson), passed away peacefully at home on October 15, 2020. Cora was born on September 20, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and in her short life brought many blessings to her family: her parents Stephen and Megan; grandparents Robert and Lisa Emerson of Springboro, Ohio; and James and Linda Markowiak of Toledo, Ohio. Also left to cherish her memory are her Aunt Courtney, Uncle Dan Febus, and cousin, Jack, as well as her extended family, including great grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Cora gave and knew nothing but love, and especially enjoyed her "kangaroo time" and story time with her mommy and daddy. She was a feisty little girl who most loved to settle into a snuggle. The family would like to extend their thanks to all the nurses, doctors, and everyone who cared for Cora in the NICU at Cincinnati Children's and Bethesda North hospitals, as well as the first responders in Cincinnati; their compassion was unmatched. Visitation will be at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45223 on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10am with a private family service immediately following at 11am. Inurnment at Spring Grove Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Cincinnati Children's at give.cincinnatichildrens.org, under gift designation please select "other" and enter "Human Genetics Research" or "Child Life Specialists." www.springgrove.org




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
