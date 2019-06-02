Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Cora Rebecca Jones Obituary
Cora Rebecca Jones

Independence - Age 83, formerly of Covington, Kentucky passed away May 30, 2019 at Rosedale Green. Cora loved her family and welcomed all those who came to her home. She was the friendly face the neighborhood kids saw on the porch, and knew they had a safe place to land should they need it. Cora enjoyed watching Cincinnati Reds Baseball, UK Basketball and made a sport out of Thrift Shopping. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years Jack Jones; son and daughter in law Michael "Spike" and Christie Jones; grandchildren Jackson W. Jones and Jonathan C. Jones; sister Anna Ruth Yeager Mobley and Sarah Frances Donaldson; brother Vaughn Yeager; many extended family and friends. Cora is preceded in death by her siblings Edith Craig, Matt Yeager, Helen Yeager, Jeanette Yeager, Paulene Moore, Doretha Yeager and John Franklin Yeager. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 11 A.M. until time of Funeral Service at 1 P.M. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorials suggested to the Kenton County Animal Shelter. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 2 to June 4, 2019
