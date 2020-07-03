Cordelia Marie Ranch
Pleasant Ridge - Cordelia Marie Rauch, age 98, formerly of Pleasant Ridge, died June 30, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of the late Carl and Elizabeth Kreitzer Rauch, devoted sister of the late Marcella and Lawrence Rauch, loving cousin of the late Albert (Mary Ellen) Jacobs, and dear second cousin of Greg Jacobs, Karen Hartoin, Mary Beth Bailey, Mark Jacobs, and Jim Jacobs. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Veronica Church, 4473 Mt. Carmel Tobasco Rd., on Tuesday, July 7th at 10 am. Friends may visit at the church on Tuesday from 9 to 10 am. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com