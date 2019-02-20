Services
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
1833 Petersburg Rd
Hebron, KY 41048
(859) 431-1718
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
1833 Petersburg Rd
Hebron, KY 41048
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
1833 Petersburg Rd
Hebron, KY 41048
Villa Hills - Cordella Blevins Baston, 87, born February 17, 1932 to the late Timothy Blevins and Eliza Blevins Floyd, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood. She was a member of Hebron Baptist Church, retired as a food processer with American Airlines Sky Chef and enjoyed gardening and baking. Cordella was also predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Clinton R. Baston; brothers, Carroll and Charles Blevins; and sisters, Rosaline Jones and Orseline Howson. She is survived by son, Michael Baston; daughter, Linda Baston Franxman; sister, Irene Blevins; grandchildren, Melia and Hunter; great grandchildren, Jaden, Grace, Grant and Violet. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday February 22nd at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment at Hebron Lutheran Cemetery, Hebron. Memorials are suggested to the , 644 Linn St. Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203. Online guestbook at www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 20, 2019
