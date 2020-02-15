|
Corey Junius
Cincinnati - Corey Joseph Junius, passed-away on February 12, 2020 at age 33. Loving son of Joe (Jeni) Junius and Toni (Rob) Thoroughman. Brother of Michaela (Dan) Sweatt, Jason and Kyle Thoroughman, and the late Heather Gentry. Survived by grandparents Joe and Sara Junius, step-grandparents Dan and Lynne Kinney, and pre-deceased by grandparents Victor and Margaret Griffin. Also surviving are aunts, uncles and cousins: Mitzi (Steve) Willoughby; Brittany and Zach, Danielle (Scott) Abner; Brandon and Logan, Chris Kinney; Zach, Drew, Jacob and Carson, Nicole (Tim) Bass; Caden and Maddie. There will be a Memorial Service on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 12 - 2 PM at Gilligan Funeral Home, 8225 Montgomery Road, Kenwood. Interment at Mt. Moriah Cemetery Columbarium at 3 PM. Online condolences: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020