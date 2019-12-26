Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bellarmine Chapel
3801 Ledgewood Dr.
Cincinnati, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Bellarmine Chapel
3801 Ledgewood Dr.
Cincinnati, OH
Cornelis "Cor" Japikse

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Theresia "Thera" Japikse. Loving father of Pete (Maribeth), Robert (Cheryl), David (Wendy) and Phil (Amy) Japikse. Devoted grandfather of Jason, Chris, Daniel, Matthew, Conner, Logan and Skylar and great grandfather of Zachary, Georgia and Soleil. Dear brother of Marjo Zandvliet. Cor passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at the age of 89. Visitation at Bellarmine Chapel, 3801 Ledgewood Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45207, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 644 Linn St, #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 www.act.alz.org/donate or Vitas Hospice, 11500 Northlake Dr., #400, Cincinnati, OH 45249 www.vitascommunityconnection.org. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019
