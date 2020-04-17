|
Cornelius Alex Lindsey
Cincinnati - The world did not know the gem it was getting on August 30, 1945 when Cornelius Alex Lindsey was born to the union of Ollie Mae and James Lindsey in Cincinnati, Ohio. Those who observed his artistic abilities remarked that he must have been born with a brush in his hand.
Cornelius attended and graduated from Withrow High School (Tiger for Life) in 1964. He went on to receive a full track and field scholarship to attend the University of Cincinnati. He continued to excel athletically, running and jumping his way into the record books. As team captain, he set and broke records throughout the course of his college career, including the high jump record set in 1967 of 6'10", which stood for many years. Cornelius went on to graduate from the College of Design, Art, Architecture, and Planning (DAAP) program at UC in 1969.
Art continued to transcend Cornelius' life following graduation. Cornelius worked at P&G for 20 years in the art department as the Director of Product Display, where he created displays for new products, did design work presentations, and graphics for testing of products. He traveled the country selling his art, receiving awards and accolades from his mastery in mixed medium (i.e. watercolor, acrylic, oil, pastel, and pencil drawings). He owned his own art gallery, Gallery One in O'Bryonville. Cornelius became the First African American to be invited to become a member of the Cincinnati Art Club. Along with this, he was a member of the all African American Artist Association, known as, Mixed Medium in 1970.
As Cornelius continued in his professional and artistic success, he met and married the love of his life, Alvina E. Walker on October 3,1975. This union would bring the birth of their two daughters, Amber and Celeste Lindsey. Cornelius was a faith-filled, loving, supportive, and humble man who ensured these qualities were instilled within his family.
Spiritually, he loved God above all. Cornelius made his home at Corinthian Baptist Church where he was a member for 56 years. He was also a faithful trustee for many years, a member of the Adult #1 Sunday School Class, and the Coordinator of the Youth Usher Board.
In 2015, Cornelius was diagnosed with Mild Cognitive Impairment after which he and Alvina became involved with Memories in the Making. This allowed him to reconnect with art. Some of his pieces were auctioned at the Art of Making Memories Gala, which in 2017 he was the featured artist. These activities ended abruptly, April 16, 2018, when he was diagnosed with Thymic Carcinoma, a very rare, aggressive, terminal cancer. He fought the good fight with help from prayers being said for him all around the world. He transitioned peacefully on April 7, 2020.
Cornelius is preceded in death by his mother, Ollie Mae; his father, James; his sister, Patsy Ann; and his brother, Rolley. He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Alvina (nee Walker) of 44 years; his daughters, Amber and Celeste, and his sister, Betty, and a host of relatives and friends.
Rest Well, Cornelius Alex Lindsey
Time of Service: Saturday, April 25, 2020
Visitation: 10-11AM Funeral Services: 11AM-12PM
Corinthian Baptist Church
1920 Tennessee Avenue Cincinnati, Ohio 45237
The services will be live streamed on herbwalker.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:
The
644 Linn Street, #1026 Cincinnati, Ohio 45203
Please note: In Memory of Cornelius Lindsey
or
The Attn: Thymic Carcinoma Research
4540 Cooper Road
Cincinnati, Ohio 45242
Please note: In Memory of Cornelius Lindsey
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020