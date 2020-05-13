Cornelius I. Weber
Cornelius I. Weber died peacefully on the evening of April 16, 2020, in Georgetown, Texas, with his daughter by his side. He lived a rich life that was marked by love and devotion to his wife of 69 years, June K. (Carroll) Weber, his four children, and his extended family.
Cornie was a humble man, who rarely spoke of his own accomplishments. His career was spent as a research biologist with the EPA, where he held the title of Supervisory Aquatic Biologist, Chief, Aquatic Biology Section and helped develop clean water standards for the United States. Cornie liked to stay busy and was an incredibly hard worker with an eye for beauty. With June by his side, he designed and built a lovely sunroom with soaring windows and a marble floor as an addition to his home. He also helped his children with many large projects, employing his engineering, carpentry, and electrical skills to build things like decks, outdoor play yards, stone patios, and helping set up the electrical service in one son's new factory. Everyone he knew benefited from his dedication, enthusiasm and energy.
Cornie and June shared a tremendous appreciation for the natural beauty of the world. They travelled the country by car, enjoying every aspect of our national parks, delighting particularly in the mountains and other geological formations, taking their children with them on many a three-week camping trip. Later, they traveled the world, exploring the cultures of foreign cities and countries such as Singapore, Japan, Brazil and England. They also enjoyed being at home and entertaining in their large wooded backyard. One particular party, celebrating his 90th birthday, was held the summer before they moved to Georgetown. Attendees signed a wooden "C" with the word which they felt, most described him; with words such as sweet, thoughtful, strong, diligent, funny, accepting, inspiring, meticulous, organized, happy, generous, teacher, care-taker, nature lover, faithful, kind, and favorite. These words reflect the indelible mark he left on his family and friends.
Cornie was born in Tonica, Illinois, on the 12th of June, 1927, the third of five children. His parents, the Rev. William G. and Maria P. (Wettengel) Weber moved the family to Iowa, where he grew up. After high school, he served in the US Air Force in Austria. When he returned from his tour of duty in 1948, he attended Wartburg College, where he met his wife, June. After they wed in 1949, Cornie went on to earn his BA and Masters at Northern Iowa College, and his Ph.D. at the University of Iowa in Ames. They moved to Cincinnati in 1963, when he accepted a post at the EPA, and lived there for the next 55 years. In 2018, they moved to Georgetown, Texas.
Cornie was preceded in death by his beloved wife June, oldest daughter, Ann, and infant twin sons. He is survived by his son Eric D. Weber, and wife Dana Whitledge, of Atlanta, Georgia; son Robert G. Weber, and wife Karen, of Cincinnati, Ohio; daughter Mary A. Meyer, and husband Steve, of Georgetown, Texas; son-in-law Kenji Mori of Tokyo, Japan; his brother, Simon P.J. Weber and wife Brenda; sister-in-law, Luella Weber; brother-in-law, James Carroll; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many dearly loved relatives and friends.
Cornie loved to sing, and in his final hours he found the strength to harmonize on just a few lines from two familiar hymns, "Crown Him with Many Crowns" and "Love Divine". Although he is now asleep in Christ, we believe at the final trumpet, he will rise up and hear his Lord saying, "Well done, thou good and faithful servant, thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things; enter thou into the joy of thy Lord."
Services will be held in Sumner, Iowa, and Cincinnati, Ohio when circumstances allow family and friends to travel. Remarks may be left for the family at the website: www.gabrielsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, we would ask that donations be made to Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 1950 Nagel Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45255.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 13 to May 17, 2020.