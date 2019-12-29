|
Cornelius "Corny" Jonas
Harrison - Husband of Peggy Biddle Jonas; father of Mary Ann (Jerry) Heimkreiter, Philip (Brenda), Matthew (Leah), Mark (Danielle) & Daniel (India) Jonas; grandpa of 17 & 6 great grandchildren; brother of: Rita (the late Dale) Viel, Mary (Jerome) May, Margaret (Jim) Betscher, John (the late Jean) & the late Charles (Betty) Jonas. Visitation Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 from 5-8 pm at Brater Winter F.H.. Mass 10 AM, Tue., Jan. 7, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Harrison. Memorials to St. Vincent DePaul, Honor Flight or Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund through the funeral home. www.braterfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020