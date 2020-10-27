Corporal Adam S. McMillan
Cincinnati - Corporal Adam S. McMillan. Devoted son of Kevin McMillan and Rebecca (John) Schweizer. Cherished brother of Erin (Jon Hilgeford) McMillan. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Adam passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at the age of 42. Adam honorably served his community for 20 years, with 19 of those years at the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. Selfless to the end, Adam was an organ donor whose legacy will live on through others. Visitation will be Friday, October 30, 2020, from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45223. Private services will be held on Saturday with interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given the Police Unity Tour, the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund and The Shield. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org
.