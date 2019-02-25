Services
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 922-1010
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
8:00 PM
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Cincinnati - Coy Lovett passed peacefully on Saturday February 23, at the age of 87. He is the devoted wife of 63 years to Geneva (Anderson) Lovett. Loving father of Renee (Doug) Wong and cherished papaw of Christine and Amy Wong. Dear uncle of several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to a visitation Tuesday Feb. 26th from 6 pm until time of sharing at 8 pm, all at the Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home 2880 Boudinot at Queen City Avenue. If desired, memorials may be made to Queen City Hospice, to express your condolences, or to make a memorial contribution, please visit: www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 25, 2019
