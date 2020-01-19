Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
7:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Craig Allen Veirs

Craig Allen Veirs Obituary
Craig Allen Veirs

Alexandria - Craig Allen Veirs, 56, 0f Alexandria, KY, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at home. Craig was born December 25, 1963 in Fort Thomas, KY to his parents, the late Allen "Whitey" and Mazie (Cryer) Veirs. Craig was a member of Alexandria Masonic Lodge #152 F. & A. M. and a Kentucky Colonel. Craig was preceded in death by his father, Allen "Whitey" Veirs, a daughter, Becky Veirs and grandmother, Corella Cryer. He is survived by his mother, Mazie Veirs; siblings, Tina (Chris) McMillian, Jeff Veirs and Allen (Kendra) Cooper; Nephews Michael Durham and Evan McMillian; great niece, Zoey and a great nephew, Hunter. A Memorial Visitation Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Alexandria Funeral Home from 4:00 PM until time of Memorial Service at 7:00 PM. Craig was a storyteller and loved to share memories, join the family at his service and share your favorite Craig story. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Becky Veirs Memorial Scholarship at any US BANK. "Wish not so much to live long as to live well." Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
