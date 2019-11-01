|
Craig D. Hinrichsen
Loveland - Craig D. Hinrichsen of Loveland. Beloved husband of the late Teresa L. (nee Lawrence) Hinrichsen. Proud father of Daniel Scott Hinrichsen. Son of Nan and Hank Hinrichsen of AZ. Brother of Tim (Denise) and Bruce (Shelley) Hinrichsen. Son-in-law of Dale and Barbara Lawrence, Sr. Brother-in-law of Dale (Timmiera) and Ernest (Karen) Lawrence. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Passed away October 27, 2019 at the age of 54. A Memorial Service will be held at 5:30 PM on Tuesday, November 5 at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 10345 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Donations in memory of Craig may be directed to the Dragonfly Foundation, s Project, or St. Barnabas Episcopal Church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019