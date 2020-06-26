Craig Fraley



Craig Fraley, age 48, passed away on May 9, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.



Craig was born in Cincinnati, OH on April 28, 1972.



Craig is survived by his loving mother Sandra Fraley, and his two children Morgan and Jesse Fraley; His wife Cindy Coster and her two children, Tyler and Peyton. His aunt and uncle Joann and Ron Beuerlein, Cousins Chad and Travis Beuerlein and their beloved families, along with many extended relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Morris and Odessa Fraley. Craig and Jesse built countless memories together working on many, their favorite was a Camaro.



Craig was laid to rest at Arlington Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date due to Covid-19.









