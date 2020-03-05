|
|
Craig H. Nickel
Craig H. Nickel, devoted son of Virginia and Henry Nickel Jr. Born July 28, 1951 in Kenton, Ohio, died March 4, 2020. The loving brother of David Nickel (Linda), Claudia Hendricks (Tim), and Pamela Wurster (Greer, dec.). Cherished uncle of Kirk Hendricks (Casey), Kristen Anderson (Christopher), Laura Jones (Chris), Tiffany Domet (Michael), and Beth Jaffe (Matt). Loved by his 12 great nieces and nephews and his large extended family.
A 1969 graduate of Milford High School and a 1974 alumnus of General Motors Institute where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji). Craig retired from General Motors after a lifelong career in auto design and procurement.
Craig was a former resident of Milford, OH, Rochester Hills, MI, and Wilmington, OH. He was a lifetime member of Milford First United Methodist Church.
Craig had a great love of cars, nature, wildlife, and family. He was a philanthropist who donated generously to many charities.
Please consider donating to two of his favorite charities: The National Audubon Society or your local Animal Protective League. A service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 am at Craver-Riggs Funeral Home, Milford, Oh.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020