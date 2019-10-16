|
|
Craig S. Clark
Colerain Twp. - Craig S. Clark, loving husband and life-long partner of Sandra A. Clark (nee Garrison), devoted father of Michelle (Mike) Osborne, Christopher (Lisa) Clark and Andrew (Karen) Clark. Adored PaPa of Allison (Frank) Zoeller, Aaron and Abby Osborne, Justin, Nina and Lily Clark and the late Evan Osborne. Loving Great-PaPa of Owen Zoeller. Master of German Shepherds Rommel and Quinn. Craig passed away on October 12, 2019 at the age of 86. After graduating from Mariemont High School in 1951, he joined the Air Force and served as a Staff Sergeant in the Air Police for four years. He served at the John Hay Airbase in Baguio, Philippines during the Korean War. Returning from military service, Craig became a Police Officer with the Village of Mariemont. He later attended Salmon P. Chase College in Cincinnati, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce in 1961 and a Juris Doctor degree in 1963. As an attorney-at-law, Craig was a member of the Ohio State Bar Association for over 50 years. Visitation at St. Ann Church, 2900 W. Galbraith Road on Friday (October 18) from 10am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Memorials may be directed to Vitas Hospice (Cincinnati) (www.vitascommunityconnection.org) or Honor Flight Tri-State (www.honorflighttristate.org). Special condolences may be expressed at www.frederickfh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019