Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
KY Veterans Cemetery North
Williamstown, OH
View Map
Crawford Earls Jr. Obituary
Crawford Earls, Jr.

Erlanger - Crawford Earls, Jr., 89, of Erlanger, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War and received the Purple Heart Medal. He is preceded in death by his wife, Christine Earls; daughter, Penny Steffen; sister, Esta Brown. He is survived by his children, David Earls, Glenda (Gene) Hitchcock, Larry (Laveada) Earls and Billy (Gayla) Earls; 10 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; siblings, Ruth Skidmore, Otis Earls, Rose Boecher and Audrey Lemaster. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27 from 4-7 PM with funeral services following at 7 PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. Burial with military honors will take place on Thursday, March 28 at 11 AM at KY Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 26, 2019
