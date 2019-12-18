Services
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
3525 Dixie Hwy
Elsmere, KY 41018
(859) 342-4040
Florence - Thomas, Crow Spirit, 74, of Florence, KY passed away December 12, 2019 at his home. Crow Spirit worked Security for the IRS, he was also a veteran of the United States Navy. He is preceded in death by his Parents; Lawrence and Ruth Thomas, Brothers; Arnold, William, Jake, Sisters; Barbara, Gertie, Ethel. Crow Spirit is survived by his Wife; Alice Thomas, Son; Corbin Drake, Step-Sons; Brian (Kim) Dearing, Eric (Sherry) Dearing, Great Grand Niece; Brealynn. Loved by many others; Grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces and great nephews. All who knew him loved him. Visitation will be held 1pm-3pm on Saturday December 21st at Don Catchen and Son Funeral Home Elsmere. Services will follow at 3pm. Don Catchen and Son Funeral Home Elsmere, assisting the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
