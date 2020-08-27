Crystal A Baumann
Harrison - (nee Hadley), loving wife of the late Earl Baumann. Devoted mother of Earl (Mary) Baumann & Tammy (John) Simendinger. Grandma of Earl & David Baumann, Christina & Joshua Simendinger. Sister of Daniel & the late Bill Hadley. Beloved friend & companion of Rick Oberhage. Visitation will be on Thur., Sept. 3, 2020 from 6 pm to 9 pm at Brater Winter Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial on Fri. at 11 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (Harrison.) Memorials to SPCA through the funeral home. www.braterfh.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.