Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
- - Crystal Ann Buckley, age 37, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in a car accident in Taylor Mill. She was a people person and had worked in Customer Service. She loved the Lord and made it her life's work to help people in need of food or clothing. She was pre-deceased by her dad, Stephen Harris (2016). She leaves behind her husband, Ya'Kema Buckley,

her mother, Patricia Ann Harris, her brother, Kirby & Christina Harris, her cat, Bella, many friends and family.

Visitation will be from 11-1 PM Friday, June 14th with Funeral to follow at 1 PM at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME in Latonia. Interment at Independence Cemetery. Memorials to the Crystal Buckley Fund, c/o

Swindler & Currin Funeral Home, PO Box 15104, Covington, Ky 41015. For private on-line condolences or directions go to swindler-currinfh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 12, 2019
