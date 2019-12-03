Services
Independence - Curtis Lee Woods, 61 years of age, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2019. Curtis was born in Whitesburg, Kentucky to his mother, Mary Mahan Woods, and his late father, Gerald Woods. He is also survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Linda Thompson Woods; his daughters, Jennifer Rains (Scott Rains, Jr.) and Jamie Woods; his beloved grandchildren, Sage Rains, Haven Rains, and Brayden Woods; and several Nieces and Nephews. Curtis worked for Nationwide Financial in Blue Ash, Ohio. He will be remembered for his love of painting, even attending Bob Ross classes. He also enjoyed working on his family genealogy. Visitation will take place on Friday, December 6, 2019, at STITH FUNERAL HOME, 7500 U.S. HWY 42, FLORENCE, KY 41042, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Entombment with military honors will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to: Redwood, 71 Orphanage Rd, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017 or Lovesome Stables, 242 Boltz Lake Rd, Dry Ridge, KY 41035. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
