Cincinnati - Devoted Husband of Janice Battle, Loving Father of 5 children, Dear grandfather of 36 grandchildren, Cherished Brother of Alma Giles. Mr. Battle is also cherished in heart by a host of other loving relatives and friends. He passed away November 25, 2019 at 80 years of age. Visitation will take place Monday, December 2, 2019 at 9AM, Funeral Service 11AM at Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church (9919 Wayne Ave. 45215). Interment Rest Haven Memorial Park. www.halljordan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
