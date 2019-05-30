|
|
Cynthia Corey
Mason - Cynthia L. Corey, beloved wife of Michael Corey. Loving mother of Shannon (Kevin) Campbell and the late Heather Corey. Caring grandmother of Lindsey Shea, Mikey Campbell and Bethany Campbell. Great grandmother of Olive Bender. Dear sister of Greg Hawks, Debbie Herrick and the late Melissa Hawks. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away, May 27, 2019, at the age of 63. Visitation will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at Hodapp Funeral Home 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42) West Chester, OH 45069 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon. Memorial donations may be made to P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 30, 2019