|
|
Cynthia Hensley
Lawrenceburg - Cynthia J. "Cindy" Hensley (nee Rinehart), 62, Oct. 1, 2019. Beloved wife of Dana Hensley, devoted mother of Rachel Schill (William) & Monica Hensley, loving grandmother of Elizabeth Jones & Maggie Thomas, beloved daughter of Clara Branam (nee Clift) & the late Chester Rinehart, dear sister of Diana Pohlman (Rick) & April Rinehart, dear aunt of Crystal Mumfrey & many others & sister-in-law of Gloria Kiser (Pat), Angela Swartz (Rick) & Yvonne Hensley. Cindy was a '75 grad of Taylor High School, a member of Cleves Church of Christ & had a career as an administrative assistant with Stagnaro Distributing. Memorial service Sat., Oct. 5, 11 AM, followed by a reception, at the Cleves Church of Christ, Pontius & State Rd., Cleves, OH 45002. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Cleves Church of Christ. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 3, 2019