Cynthia Louise "Cindy" Ripberger
Alexandria - Cynthia Louise "Cindy" Ripberger, 66, of Alexandria, passed away on Saturday, December 7th at St. Elizabeth Hospice Edgewood, KY. Cindy was a retired Bookkeeper with Neltner Billing & Consulting. Cindy loved her grandkids and her beloved goldendoodle, Murphy. She was preceded in death by parents, Albert & Ruth (nee. Schuchter) Kemper. Cindy is survived by her loving husband, John Ripberger; daughter, Amy (Andy) Bush; sons, Anthony "Tony" (Jennifer) Ripberger & Nicholas "Nick" (Nicole) Ripberger; sister, Diana Kemper; brother, Steven (Nancy) Kemper; 6 grandchildren: Austin & Abby Bush and Cobi, Kylie, Reese and Dawson Ripberger. Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, December 10th at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, December 11th at St. Mary Church, Alexandria with Interment to follow at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to LUNGevity Foundation.org. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019