Services
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-5500
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:30 PM
Holy Spirit Parish (Newport),
825 Washington Ave.
View Map
Cynthia Marie "Cindy" Howard

Cynthia Marie "Cindy" Howard

Ft. Thomas - Cynthia Marie "Cindy" (nee Zimmerman) Howard ,61, of Ft. Thomas, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister. Her number one priority in life was her family, as a mother and (her proudest moment becoming a) grandmother, she instilled values, holiday and family traditions. Her loving and caring nature wasn't just limited to being a mom and grandma; she was an endless supporter and dependable aunt to her nieces and nephews. Aside from cherishing her family she had a passion for sports and was Toby Keith's #1 fan. She will be missed by her family, but leaves them with nothing but wonderful memories. She was preceded in death by her mother, Maria Sunta (nee Pangallo) Zimmerman. Cindy is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Joe Howard, her devoted children, Robbie (Jenny) Howard, Maria Howard, Anthony (Christina Kreinest) Howard and Anna Howard, her loving grandchildren, Alexandra, Jackson, Elijah, Samantha, Elena and Genevieve, her dear father, Joseph Paul Zimmerman and her caring siblings, Kim (Greg) Ziegler, Nancy (Tom) Gesenhues, Cathy (Mark) Kelly, Joseph Zimmerman and Andy (Jenny) Zimmerman and also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation is at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home (Ft. Thomas), 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., on Thursday (Nov. 7) from 4:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Spirit Parish (Newport), 825 Washington Ave. at 6:30 p.m. with Fr. Roger Cooney officiating. Family private burial will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery at a later time. Memorials may be made to , 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45203. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -