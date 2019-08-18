Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Milford
1367 Woodville Pk
Milford, OH
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
1367 Woodville Pk
Milford, OH
Cynthia "Cindy" (Lancaster) Nickum


1959 - 2019
Cynthia "Cindy" (Lancaster) Nickum Obituary
Cynthia "Cindy" Nickum (nee Lancaster), loving wife of Dan Nickum, devoted mother of Richard (Amy) Branson, Carolynn (Roman) Balcar, Jana Nickum, Benjamin (Tara) Nickum, and Tiffany (Josh) Shiffer, beloved daughter of Dr. Richard Kirby and the late Joan M. Lancaster, dear sister of Pastor Richard Kirby (Christy) Lancaster Jr., Kate Lancaster, Laura Harris, Louise (Arnold) Homan, the late Peggy Lancaster and Sharon Belser, also survived by 10 grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Aug. 15, 2019. Age 59 years. Residence Fayetteville, OH. Service at First Baptist Church of Milford, 1367 Woodville Pk, on Tues. Aug. 20, at 12 Noon. Friends may visit at the Church on Tues. from 10:30 AM-12 Noon. Memorials to Kentucky Mountain Missions. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019
