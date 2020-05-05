Daisy Alberta Hardy



Daisy Alberta Hardy, 85, passed away on April 28, 2020 at 5:00 pm. She was born on February 4, 1935 in Bell County Kentucky. She was a daughter of the late William Jack LeMarr and Sally Middleton LeMarr.



She is predeceased by her husband, Robert "Bob" Edwin Hardy and her son, Greg Hardy. Daisy is survived by her son, Bobby (Mike) Hardy; sister, Mary LeMarr; and her six grandchildren: Jamey, Ian, Sydney, Emmalie, Briana and Leanna.



A service to honor her life will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, May 4, 2020 in the chapel of Harry and Bryant, 500 Providence Rd., Charlotte. The family will receive friends from 1:00-1:45 pm prior to the service.



Private graveside services will take place in Crittenden Cemetery, Crittenden, Kentucky.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store