Daisy (nee Gray) Herzog
Independence - Daisy (nee Gray) Herzog,
80, a resident of Independence, KY, passed away on September 24, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY.
Daisy was born on November 1, 1938 in Bath Co., KY. She was the daughter of the late Owens & Maudie (nee Shelley) Gray of Dry Ridge, KY.
Daisy was united in marriage to Charles Herzog on July 3, 1965. He preceded her in death.
Daisy worked for the Kenton County School Board and a member of the Verona Church of Christ.
Daisy is survived by her son, Brian Edward Herzog of Independence, KY; her daughter, Tina (Chris)(nee Herzog) Helmer of Crittenden, KY; sisters, Alma (Danny)(neeGray) Mason of Dry Ridge, KY, Audrey (Joe)(nee Gray)Murphy of Morning View, KY, and Terreca (Lowel)(nee Gray)l Workman of Sparta, KY; brothers, Donnie (Pat) Gray of Dry Ridge, KY, Carl (Mary Lou) Gray of Williamstown, KY, Elmer Clinton (Dolly) Gray of Williamstown, KY, Roy (Debbie) Gray of Dry Ridge, KY; one sister-in-law, Delivia (nee Shupe) Gray.
Daisy was blessed with 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Daisy was preceded in death by one brother Robert Gray of Dry Ridge, KY and sister-in-law, Alma (nee Wager) Gray of Dry Ridge, KY.
Visitation will be held on September 27, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home in Taylor Mill, KY from 10a.m. until time of Funeral service will begin at 12p.m. with Brother Joe Hill of the Pikeville Church Of Christ officiating.
Burial will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019