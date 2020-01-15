Services
Dakota Anthony Michael Miller

Dakota Anthony Michael Miller Obituary
Dakota Anthony Michael Miller

20, of Shelbyville, Indiana formerly of Covington, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2019. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Friday, January 17, 2019 from 11am until time of Service at 1pm. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences. Memorial Contributions suggested to Floral Hills Funeral Home to help offset the cost of the Funeral.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
