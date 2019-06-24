|
|
Dale A. Brown
Taylor Mill - 55 of Taylor Mill, passed away peacefully at home on June 21, 2019, after an extensive battle with Melanoma. He was preceded in death by his father Donald E. Brown and his mother-in-law Annabella Moore. He is survived by his wife of 30 years Jenny Brown, his mother, Roberta "Evone" Brown, his siblings Richard Brown, Ronald Brown (Sue), Peggy Norris, and Janet New (Denny), as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends and coworkers.
Dale was a proud member of the Covington Fire Department and Local 38 from 1986-2011. He served alongside his father, the late Chief Donald Brown, his brothers Richard and Ronald Brown, and his sister Janet New who served as a dispatcher. He was also a retired member of the Taylor Mill Fire Department.
He attended the University of Cincinnati and Eastern Kentucky University. During his career he served on the Greater Cincinnati Hazardous Materials Unit and the Northern Kentucky Technical Rescue Team. He was a Kentucky State Fire Instructor and was also involved in securing grants for the CFD.
Dale was a member of the Covington Moose Lodge 1469 and was a Kentucky Colonel.
Dale was a very active person. He and his wife travelled extensively, and he was always one to seek out new adventures. He seemed to always be in the right place at the right time. He encountered, and assisted in many rescues, even when he was not at work! He had many hobbies, and he especially loved boating and being on the water.
His nieces and nephews always affectionately called him "Uncle Brownie", and they often called him "MacGyver", because of his ability to maneuver any situation. He always made himself available to them for any needs, no matter how big or small.
Dale was a fighter. He battled his disease with grace and dignity, surrounded by those who loved him most, including his firefighter family. One of his treasured memories on his cancer journey was when he was in New York to see a specialist. He was unexpectedly invited to spend time with FDNY Rescue 1, a company that was changed by the events of September 11 at the World Trade Center. It was a very memorable and touching experience for him.
His motto, which he quoted often, was, "Every day may not be good, but there is something good in every day." He believed it, and we believed in him. He will be sadly missed.
Memorial contributions can be made to Covington Firefighters Auxiliary, P.O. box 122426, Covington, KY 41011 or Firefighter's Extinguishing Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 332, Burlington, KY 41005.
A Visitation will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 11 A.M. until time of Funeral Service at 1 P.M. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brown Family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 24 to June 27, 2019