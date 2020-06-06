Dale C. Woods
Wilder - Dale C. Woods, 73, of Wilder, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Veteran's Community Living Center after a courageous battle with prostate cancer. He was born December 27, 1946 in Covington Kentucky, to the late Conley and Lillian (Smith) Woods. Dale is survived by his daughter, Amanda Belt and granddaughter, Michel Belt of Fort Thomas; sister, Connie (Bob) Buten of Cold Spring; brothers, Lloyd (Nancy) & Bill (Nancy) both of Fort Thomas and many nieces & nephews. Dale graduated from Campbell County High School (Class of 1964). He served our country in the US Navy. Dale proudly graduated from the University of Kentucky where he was a Beta Phi Delta. He was also a member of the American Legion and the NRA. Dale was a salesman, a real estate broker and a collector of many things. He was a loving grandpa and a devoted friend, he will be missed by many. A visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., with a service of remembrance to follow at 6 p.m., Thursday, June 11th at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft.Thomas. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and abide by social distancing standards. Memorials can be made in the form of online donations to the Cincinnati VA: Hospice Care Cart at www.pay.gov. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.