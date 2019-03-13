|
|
Dale Chambers
Elsmere - Dale Matthew Chambers passed away on March 2, 2019 at age 64. He is survived by his daughter; Erin M. Parker, son; Luke Frederick, Sister; Toni Chambers-Jackson and Companion; Laura Jeancola. Memorial service to be held at Receptions Event Center 1379 Donaldson Highway, Erlanger, Kentucky 41018, phone number (859) 746-2700. Gathering - 11:00 AM and Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 PM, Saturday, March 16,2019. Arrangements: Walker Funeral Home, Covington, Kentucky.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019