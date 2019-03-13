Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Receptions Event Center
1379 Donaldson Highway
Erlanger, KY
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Receptions Event Center
1379 Donaldson Highway
Erlanger, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Chambers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Chambers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dale Chambers Obituary
Dale Chambers

Elsmere - Dale Matthew Chambers passed away on March 2, 2019 at age 64. He is survived by his daughter; Erin M. Parker, son; Luke Frederick, Sister; Toni Chambers-Jackson and Companion; Laura Jeancola. Memorial service to be held at Receptions Event Center 1379 Donaldson Highway, Erlanger, Kentucky 41018, phone number (859) 746-2700. Gathering - 11:00 AM and Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 PM, Saturday, March 16,2019. Arrangements: Walker Funeral Home, Covington, Kentucky.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.