Services
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
313 W 19Th St
Covington, KY 41014
(859) 491-1436
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
Covington, KY
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
Covington, KY
1949 - 2019
Covington - Dale Edward Davis 12/15/49-10/2/19 Amazing husband, soul mate, best friend, brother, father, and grandfather. He was a fireman for Covington Fire Department as well as a member of the United States Navy. Survived by wife Katherine Kelly Davis; Sons Bryan, Charles (Chaz), Donovan, and daughter-in-law Kristen Davis; 7 grandchildren and one great grandchild; Brothers Tom and Jerry Buford and sister Patricia Ruf. Dale's smile and laughter will always be remembered by friends & family. Arrangements will be held at St. Augustine Church in Covington on Saturday October 5, 2019. Visitation will be from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM with mass immediately to follow. The memorial will take place at Floral Hills immediately following the mass. A celebration gathering will be held at Pioneer Park in Covington, Ky. Donations can be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice Edgewood.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 4, 2019
