Dale Dear
Cincinnati - Dale Dear, 84, passed away on July 20, 2019 at St Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood. He was the son of the late Harry and Doris (Kirk) Dear. Dale married Carolyn Knox, and she preceded him in death. Dale was a car salesman for Robke Chevrolet for 35 years before retiring in 1996. He enjoyed his retirement years fishing on Watts Bar Lake in Tennessee. He also enjoyed hunting.
Dale is survived by his children Tara Bolling and Troy Dear; grandchildren Callie Bolling and Justin Bolling; and his sister Dorothy (Tom) Olds.
A visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 11 am until time of service at 1 pm. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 22 to July 23, 2019