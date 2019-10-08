|
Dale Faulkner
87, of Florence KY, passed away Sunday October 6, 2019. Dale was a member of First Church of God of Northern Kentucky. A Veteran of the U.S. Navy, Dale served during The Korean Conflict. Dale is survived by his wife of 65 years Shirley (nee Kincaid) Faulkner; children David (Hiroko) Faulkner, Kathy (Scott) Fosson, Tim (Hsiu Min) Faulkner, Phillip (Judy dec'd) Faulkner; grandchildren Jennifer Faulkner and Kaylee Faulkner; sister Iona Potzner; many extended family and friends. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Wednesday October 9, 2019 from 11am until time of the service at 1pm. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. Please leave condolences at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com. The family has requested memorials contributions be mad e to www.honorflight.org in Dale's name.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019