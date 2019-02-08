|
Dale Goode
Liberty Twp. - Dale Lester Goode, Loved by All, passed away February 5, 2019 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of 58 years to Elizabeth (nee Gergen) Goode. Loving father of Mike (Michelle) Goode and Beverly Hill. Proud grandfather of Jessica (Hayes) Sharber, Stephanie (Michael) Grimes, Michael Goode, Taylor Goode, Stephen Currier and Andy (Tammy) Hill. Great grandfather of Hannah, Zoey, Tyler and Samuel. Half-brother of Tom (the late Anita) Barnes. 32 years of service at Procter & Gamble. Loved golf, working on race cars and restoring boats. Known for his generosity. A Celebration of Dale's Life will be held Sunday, February 10 from 2-5 PM at the Hamilton Elks #93 Banquet Center, 4444 Hamilton Middletown Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45011. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 8, 2019