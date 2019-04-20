|
Dale K. Sageser, 59, of Owenton, KY, formerly of Latonia, KY, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
He was a salesman for Verbarg's Furniture in Kenwood, Ohio and a member of the NRA and Kentucky Fish And Wildlife Association.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents: William and Martha Sageser and brother: David Sageser. He is survived by his son: Miles (Emily) Sageser; daughter: Jessica Sageser; sisters: Valerie Sageser Braddock and Laura (Alan) Werner and 5 grandchildren: Elijah Kordenbrock, Jackie Rogers, Maxton Sageser, Taylor Sageser and Amelia Sageser.
Visitation will be on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 12:00 PM at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY, 41015. Entombment will follow at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY.
Memorial are suggested to any Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Association. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at
www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019