Dale King
Union - Dale Barton King, 69, of Union, KY went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas surrounded in love by friends and family. He was the beloved husband of Alberta Jackson King and loving father of Angela Merea King. Dale and Alberta were high school sweethearts and had an amazing love story and respect for each other. Dale grew up in Dayton, KY and graduated from Dayton High School in 1968. He played center for the Dayton Greendevils and one of his proudest moments was when they won the State Championship in 1966. He was honored to be inducted into the Dayton H.S. Hall of Fame. Dale went on to work for Ford Motor Company for almost 30 years. He devoted his time with being an active Dixie Heights H.S. band parent in the Pit Crew. He served as the Past Master of the Masonic Latonia Lodge #746. Dale was a long-time member of the Crescent Springs Church of God and truly loved his church family. He had a wonderful personality, a huge heart, and loved to joke and tell stories, play with his dog Babee, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. Dale is preceded in death by his parents, James E and Viola M. King, sister Gina L Hale, and niece Kimberley N. King. In addition to his wife and daughter, he is survived by his sisters, Yelonda (Tom) Brake, Sherry (Vernon) McIntyre, Bob (Karen) King, and Steve (Tanya) King. Among many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and many beloved friends. Visitation will be held at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005, on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 AM with the funeral Service Starting at 1:00 PM. Burial will immediately follow in Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to be sent to Crescent Springs Church of God, 2500 High St. Crescent Springs, KY 41017. Online condolences to www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020