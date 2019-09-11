Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
View Map
Dale Kite Obituary
Dale Kite

Florence - Dale Kite, 67, of Florence, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at her residence. She was a member of the Statewide Independent Living Counsel and she was a devoted grandmother. Survivors include her sons, Branden (Beverly) Kite of Elsmere, David (Amber) Kite of Wolfforth, TX; siblings, Joyce Hamilton, Cloveeta Bertram, Harold, Mike, Randall, Darryl and Adam Cummingham; grandchildren, Brandon Robinson, Tiffany (Russ) Weisgerber, Dave M. Kite, Debriah Heath, Jessalyn Kite, Syara Heath, Jazmynn Bass, Maryah Bass; great grandchildren, James Jr., Phoenix, Kingston, Astin and Cayson and her beloved fur son, Rocky Thunder Kite. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Sharron Simpson and Roger Cunningham. Visitation is on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4:00 PM until the hour of Service at 6:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
