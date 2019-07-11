Services
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-2240
Dale L. Huskey


1956 - 2019
Norwood - Dale, beloved husband of the late Paula (nee Walker), loving father of Melissa (John) Giua and Drew (Christine) Huskey, adored grandfather of Gabriel, Anyalise and Elise, cherished son of Emma and the late Raymond Huskey, dear brother of Brian (Dee), Kirk and Shawn (Jennifer) Huskey. Passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at the age of 62. Residence Norwood. Private services will be held. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 11, 2019
