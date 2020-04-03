|
|
Dale Lee Landrum
Florence - Dale Lee Landrum, 81 years of age, entered into rest on Monday, March 30, 2020. Dale was born in Ludlow, Kentucky to his late parents, William Landrum and Addie Link Landrum. He is also preceded in death by his first wife, Kay Landrum and his brother, Wayne Landrum. Left to mourn Dale's passing are his wife, Mary Lysaght Landrum; his sons, Johnny Landrum and Bill Landrum; and many dear friends. He will be remembered as a beloved character and the special bond he shared with his two sons. Dale had a passion for Street Rods and car shows with his sons. Over the years, he built and raced many cars. He was a member of the Retread Group (a group of Hot Rod enthusiasts). Dale's pride and joy was his 1952 Nash Rambler. Due to current restrictions, a public celebration of Dale's life will take place at a later date. The family requests that memorials in Dale's name take the form of donations to the . Stith Funeral Homes, Florence, Kentucky, is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at:
www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020