Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Fisher Church
Newtown, OH
View Map
More Obituaries for Dale Schoenberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale R. Schoenberger


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Dale R. Schoenberger Obituary
Dale R. Schoenberger

Anderson Twp - Dale R. Schoenberger beloved husband of Sue Schoenberger (nee Antonioni) devoted father of Jeffrey Schoenberger, dear brother of Sharon (Jack) Schwietert and the late Gary (Barbara) Schoenberger, also survived by many nieces and nephews. May 14, 2019. Age 82 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Fisher Church, Newtown, on Mon. May 20, at 10 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Mon. from 9-10 AM. Memorials to Purcell Marian High School. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 17, 2019
