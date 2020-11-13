Dale William Friedrich



Cincinnati - Dale passed peacefully on July 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents - Ava and Bill. Survived by siblings - Timothy and Patricia. Dale enjoyed a lifetime of good humor, lightheartedness and selfless giving. From childhood, he was a friend to all he encountered. Employing a unique simplicity in life and in death, he requested not to have a funeral. He simply asked that his ashes be spread at what was once a family farm and special place in his heart. Peace.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store