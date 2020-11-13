1/
Dale William Friedrich
Dale William Friedrich

Cincinnati - Dale passed peacefully on July 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents - Ava and Bill. Survived by siblings - Timothy and Patricia. Dale enjoyed a lifetime of good humor, lightheartedness and selfless giving. From childhood, he was a friend to all he encountered. Employing a unique simplicity in life and in death, he requested not to have a funeral. He simply asked that his ashes be spread at what was once a family farm and special place in his heart. Peace.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
