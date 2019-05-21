|
Dallas Lewallen
West Chester, OH - Beloved husband of Judy Lewallen (nee Tomes) for 59 years. Dear father of Stephen (Kathy) Lewallen, Jeffrey (Pam) Lewallen and Jennifer (Ben) Rathel. Grandfather of Karen Joy Lewallen, Austin Neil Lewallen, Zachary Charles and Spencer Chase Rathel. Brother of Beulah Phillips, Emoline Floyd and the late Hilda Martin. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Dallas passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at age 84. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, 45216, Wednesday May 22 from 5-7 PM. Funeral service Thursday May 23 at 10 AM at Landmark Church, 1600 Glendale-Milford Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45215. Memorials may be made in Dallas' name to the church. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 21, 2019