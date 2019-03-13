Services
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
3525 Dixie Hwy
Elsmere, KY 41018
(859) 342-4040
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
3525 Dixie Hwy
Elsmere, KY 41018
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
3525 Dixie Hwy
Elsmere, KY 41018
View Map
Interment
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Burlington Cemetery
Dallas Willoughby Obituary
Dallas Willoughby

Burlington, Ky. - Willoughby, Dallas MIchael, 25, of Burlington, Ky Passed away March 9, 2019. He worked for Fidelity Investment as a Customer Service Representative.Dallas Willoughby was a member of the Conner Baseball team from 2008-11. He was a four time Letterman and a member of the 3 District Runners Up, 2 Regional Semi Finalists And the 2011 9th Region Runner Up teams. Dallas is Survived by his Parents; Michael and Diana Willoughby, Grandmother Patty Thompson. Visitation will be Thursday, March 14th from 5:00 - 7:00 Pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 Pm. Interment will be Friday, at 10:00 Am at Burlington Cemetery
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2019
