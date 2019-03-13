|
Dallas Willoughby
Burlington, Ky. - Willoughby, Dallas MIchael, 25, of Burlington, Ky Passed away March 9, 2019. He worked for Fidelity Investment as a Customer Service Representative.Dallas Willoughby was a member of the Conner Baseball team from 2008-11. He was a four time Letterman and a member of the 3 District Runners Up, 2 Regional Semi Finalists And the 2011 9th Region Runner Up teams. Dallas is Survived by his Parents; Michael and Diana Willoughby, Grandmother Patty Thompson. Visitation will be Thursday, March 14th from 5:00 - 7:00 Pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 Pm. Interment will be Friday, at 10:00 Am at Burlington Cemetery
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2019