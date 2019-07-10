Services
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 East Southern Avenue
Covington, KY
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 East Southern Avenue
Covington, KY
Florence - Damon Eric Smith, 29, of Florence, KY passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 in Edgewood, KY. He is survived by his wife: Torie Smith ; daughters: Mykyiah, Rylie, Trinity and Addison Smith; son: Teagen Smith; parents: Jeff and Kim Smith; maternal grandmother: Judy Reed; sisters: Christina and Paige Runion; and brother: Derek Smith. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the Funeral Service at 12:00 P.M. (Noon) at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. Memorials are suggested to Hope Over Heroin, 3132 Mozart Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45211. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
