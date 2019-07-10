|
|
Damon Eric Smith
Florence - Damon Eric Smith, 29, of Florence, KY passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 in Edgewood, KY. He is survived by his wife: Torie Smith ; daughters: Mykyiah, Rylie, Trinity and Addison Smith; son: Teagen Smith; parents: Jeff and Kim Smith; maternal grandmother: Judy Reed; sisters: Christina and Paige Runion; and brother: Derek Smith. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the Funeral Service at 12:00 P.M. (Noon) at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. Memorials are suggested to Hope Over Heroin, 3132 Mozart Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45211. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 10, 2019