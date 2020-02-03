|
Damon Richard Patton
Cincinnati, Ohio - Damon Richard Patton, born October 11, 1932, left this life and rejoined his wife Thelma and daughter Pamela as they wait for the trumpet to sound to be raptured to their final reward. Damon leaves behind his two grandchildren, Dawn (Steve) and Andy (Rachel); and great-grandchildren, Madisyn, Elise, Jaydon, and Nolan. He leaves behind great memories and wisdom. He was a baseball player, football player, fisherman, amazing basketball player, and many other things to us grandkids. Most of all, he was a great stand-in father figure who gave of himself over and over. We thank you for all you've done to help make us a success in this life and eternity to come. We look forward to the family memorial when it's warmer and can indulge in your favorite treat! Condolensces may be left for the family at www.newcomercincinnati.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020