Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Teresa Church
Price Hill, OH
Cincinnati - Loving father of Zachary Harmeyer. Devoted grandfather of Cason Harmeyer. Dear brother of Ken (Donna) Harmeyer, Donna (Dick) Moore, Thomas (Donna) Harmeyer and the late Nancy Lee King. Former husband of Jamie (Zinzigk) Harmeyer. Step-father of Christopher (Cherie) Gee. Loving uncle of Jill Snyder, the late Justin Harmeyer, Amy Moore-Hoffman & Michelle Guidice. Son of the late Thomas and Claire (Brodbeck) Harmeyer. Special friend of Karen Asbrock. Dan loved the outdoors, working in his yard, vacationing and his pool. Visitation Tuesday, from 5:30 pm to 8pm at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave. (Westwood). Funeral Mass Wednesday, at 2:30pm at St. Teresa Church (Price Hill). Memorials may be made for Cason Harmeyer's Education Fund, c/o Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave. Cincinnati, Ohio 45211. neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 9, 2019
